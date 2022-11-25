The Cartagena Maritime Captaincy has disallowed the entry into the Port of Cartagena of the merchant ship ‘Azov Concord’, under the Maltese flag, loaded with beetroot paste shipped in the pink port of Yeysk, located in the south of that country, in the Azov Sea . It was scheduled to arrive on November 29, around 2:00 p.m. The reason is that it is one of the goods that the European Union prohibits from importing, within the sanctions imposed on that country in response to the military aggression against Ukraine.

The department under the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has already informed the shipowner and the ship’s consignee, so that it does not even enter Spanish jurisdictional waters, as confirmed by the maritime captain, Óscar Villar to LA VERDAD. The ‘Azov Corncor’ departed with 6,500 tons of that merchandise and after calling at two Turkish ports, one of them Istanbul, she planned to arrive in Cartagena next Tuesday. At the moment she is sailing through the south of Sicily towards Spain.

The owner is exposed to a strong sanction and even to the immobilization of the boat if he fails to comply with the warning of the Maritime Captaincy. This body has also informed the Ministry of Finance, so that it can verify the ban on the entry of the ship. It is the first time that a ship with Russian merchandise has been “bounced” from Cartagena.