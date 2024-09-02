She explained that the captain of a commercial ship reported that his ship was bombed by two unknown projectiles.

The Authority continued its assessment by saying: “The damage is being assessed and the captain reports a third explosion near the ship.”

She added that the ship is sailing to the next port and there are no injuries on board.

Yemen’s Houthi group, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is allied with Iran, has been attacking ships in waters off the country for months in solidarity with Palestinians facing a fierce Israeli military campaign in Gaza.