Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said on the X platform, “The Arwiat ship left the port of Chornomorsk carrying 17,600 tons of Ukrainian wheat, on its way to Egypt,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The first ship loaded with wheat left this port on September 19.

Ukraine is seeking to establish safe sea lanes to export its agricultural products, after Russia withdrew in mid-July from the grain export agreement that was signed in the summer of 2022 with Kiev under the auspices of the United Nations and Turkey, and aimed to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grains, vital for global food security.

These sea lanes, which pass along the coasts of Ukraine’s allied countries all the way to the Bosphorus, challenge Russian threats to attack ships entering or leaving Ukrainian ports.

Kiev is seeking to establish supply routes to Africa, which needs Ukrainian agricultural products, and to confront Russian influence, while Russian President Vladimir Putin promised some countries on the continent this summer to deliver quantities of wheat for free.

The production of Russia and Ukraine is considered essential for global food security, at a time when Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and international sanctions imposed on Moscow have led to confusion in supplies.