Image of the boat that blocks the Suez Canal, loaded with containers. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

The Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest trade routes, remains closed to traffic after a container ship ran aground and was traversed blocking the passage. According to a statement from the Canal authorities, the Ever Given, one of the largest ships on the planet with 400 meters in length and a storage capacity of 224,000 tons, was trying to cross the facility on the south side on its way to Rotterdam from from China when it was surprised by a sandstorm that reduced visibility, as well as strong gusts of wind that devastated the area, and ended up deviating from its trajectory.

Rescue units are working to tow the ship and put an end to the logistical mess that can cause the jamming of an artery that connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, and through which around 10% of world trade circulates, both goods of consumption as part of the barrels of crude that nourish the world with energy. According to Bloomberg, about 100 boats remain paralyzed waiting for the passage to reopen. The time it takes to solve it will be essential to know the final damage report, since it is not ruled out that, given the size of the ship and the weather difficulties, it may take days, something that would force other ships to use much longer routes, with consequent damage to supply chains. The incident, which for now has not caused injuries or polluting spills, is already reflected in the evolution of oil prices, which rises more than 2% in view of possible supply problems.

Egypt inaugurated the new Suez Canal in 2015 to increase traffic, allow the transit of larger vessels, and reduce waiting time from 18 to 11 hours. The infrastructure was completed in one year, and it cost $ 7.9 billion. The work consisted of the construction of a new 35-kilometer-long branch of the canal and the extension of another 37 kilometers from the original one. The original seaway was more than 160 kilometers long. Last year, almost 19,000 ships used the canal, an essential source of income for Egypt, which last year received from companies that cross it 5.610 million dollars (about 4.7 billion euros).