With the help of satellite images in Kamchatka, it was possible to find a ship dumping waste in the water area of ​​Avacha Bay, the press service of the regional government reported.

At the same time, it is noted that the involvement of the vessel in the situation on Khalaktyrsky beach and other coastal areas of Kamchatka is unlikely.

According to the regional governor Vladimir Solodov, it was established that the ship, which passed on September 23 at seven in the morning near the Khalaktyrsky beach, was discharging water. At the same time, the volume was insignificant and could not lead to the effect that is observed today throughout the entire water area of ​​the bay. Despite this, in this case, the vessel will be installed, the information has already been transferred to law enforcement agencies, the governor emphasized.

According to him, the detection of the vessel is the result of the development of individual components of a unified system for monitoring the environmental situation, which makes it possible to achieve responsibility for all violators of environmental legislation.

Earlier, a massive release of sea animals was recorded off the coast of the Kamchatka Territory. Also, several people turned to hospitals with eye burns received while sailing in Avacha Bay.

Later, water samples were found to exceed the content of oil products by 3.6 times and phenols by a factor of two.

It was also reported that experts of the Kamchatka Territory, when immersed in the waters of the Avacha Bay, found a massive death (up to 95%) of organisms (benthos) living on the seabed.

Solodov invited foreign experts to join the solution of environmental problems in Kamchatka. He noted that the region faced such a disaster for the first time.

The Ministry of Natural Resources later reported that an excess of phosphate ions by 10.8 times, iron by 6.7 times and phenol by 2.9 times was found in water samples taken in the area of ​​Khalaktyrsky beach and in Avacha Bay in Kamchatka.