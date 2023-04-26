In continuation of the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the directives of the wise leadership in evacuating its citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom, 13 Saudi citizens arrived in Jeddah this morning, and the number of nationals of brotherly and friendly countries who were evacuated reached about 1,674 people of different nationalities. different.
And the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a ship carrying 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, in the largest rescue operation of its kind carried out by the Kingdom so far.
The group was transported “by one of the Kingdom’s ships,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, stressing the Kingdom’s keenness to “provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their countries.”
#ship #carrying #evacuees #Sudan #arrives #Saudi #Arabia
Leave a Reply