Sanitary services have identified 11 cases of COVID-19 among the crew of the Bermuda-flagged Valencia Express, which arrived from St. Petersburg to Helsinki. It is reported by TASS with reference to the administration of the Finnish capital.

The container ship reportedly arrived on April 30 from St. Petersburg to the port of Vuosaari. The infected are isolated, and those with whom they have been in contact are quarantined on the ship. All crew members passed the coronavirus test on May 2. One of the infected was hospitalized. In total, there were 24 people on the ship. Before arriving in Russia, the ship was in the Netherlands.

The Russian embassy in Finland told the agency that “according to the information received, there are no Russian citizens on board the vessel.”

Earlier, after the detection of coronavirus on samples, Chinese customs suspended the acceptance of products from a Russian vessel supplying fish to the country. Customs officials found the virus on eight packages of frozen pollock that were selectively removed from the batch as samples for testing.