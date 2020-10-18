An artillery shell from the First World War was found at a construction site in St. Petersburg, reports Interfax with reference to representatives of the Western Military District.

As specified, the find was found at the construction site of the multifunctional sports and concert complex with the Peterburgsky ice arena.

Sappers to destroy the projectile took it to the training ground.

Earlier it was reported that pyrotechnics in St. Petersburg defused a 500-kilogram high-explosive aerial bomb during the Great Patriotic War.