Almost half a century after rising on the skyline of La Manga, the ‘ghost’ Lagoymar building will be demolished in the coming days. The San Javier City Council is considering next Thursday, November 30, to begin the cutting and dismantling work of the 12-story tower that has remained unfinished since the construction of the concrete structure in 1974. The imminent start of the works will depend on the arrival of the necessary machinery, which is expected in the middle of this week. Today the signing of the rethinking document is scheduled, from which the work schedule will be set, which will take at least three months.

It will be necessary to cordon off the surroundings of the tower, located between kilometers 7 and 8 of La Manga. The proximity to the Mar Menor has been decisive for the choice of the cutting method with shears, instead of detonation with explosives or demolition with a shovel, which would cause a greater impact on the lagoon. Moistened dust tarps, nets and other protective elements will be installed. The first studies already warned of the need to take the first steps with extreme care due to the deterioration of the slabs, since the building is in a dilapidated state, with pillars whose reinforcements have been exposed due to corrosion or have lost part of their strength. section.

As it is an uncoated structure, the steel bars are greatly deteriorated by the saline environment. Security measures will be extreme, such as perimeter fencing and shoring of plants, as engineers warned of the “risk of uncontrolled collapse.” The project prohibits workers from accessing the interior, due to the probability of collapses, so demolition work is planned to be carried out around the perimeter of the structure, from the outside to the inside and from top to bottom.

The operators will also use percussion hammers, chipping hammers and manual cutters. The debris, which will reach a volume of about 85,435 cubic meters, will be processed on site with a crusher before being stored in a nearby collection area, and then transported by trucks to the waste landfill located near El Algar.

20 years of claims



Eliminating Lagoymar will cost the City Council just over a million euros, an expense that justifies “in the face of the inaction of the owners”, or in other words, the company Intramanga Turística SL, managed by the lawyer Tomás Maestre, heir of the founder of La Manga. For the local government it is “a historic achievement”, since the demolition has been an objective pursued for decades, specifically since 2002, when a municipal body first demanded that the owner reinforce the foundation, to which the company responded with a technical report that guaranteed its good condition.

The first declaration of ruin of the building dates back to 2009, which the City Council ratified in 2012, with the warning that the corrosion has worsened, although a new file has to be initiated due to the expiration of the previous one. The property appeals the decision, although the local Administration rejects its position. In 2014, the City Council requested an opinion from the Community’s Legal Council, which partially admitted the appeal of Maestre, an expert in Administrative Law. The first demolition order came in 2017, a year after the Roc chain bought the Doblemar hotel, the Lagoymar’s twin.

It never served any purpose other than as a landfill and rodent nest, but its disposal has been long and complex. And there are still several chapters of the fight between the City Council and Maestre, especially when it comes to charging the businessman for the cost of the demolition and the 245,309 euros of debt for unpaid IBI receipts between 2003 and 2011 for a 22,000 square meter plot that Maestre has in La Manga. The City Council calculates that another amount would have to be added to this debt for the settlements from 2012 to 2023.