Revenues fell 10 percent in November, or $29 billion, from a year ago to $252 billion, while expenses rose six percent, or $28 billion, to $501 billion, a record for the month as well.

The decline in revenue was led by a 4 percent drop in at-source tax revenue for individuals, a 64 percent rise in tax refunds for individuals, and a 98 percent drop in Federal Reserve revenue.

A Treasury official said the higher spending was led by a $14 billion, or 18 percent, increase in the cost of the Medicare program and $11 billion, or 94 percent, in education expenditures due to changes in direct student loan programs and public service loan forgiveness.