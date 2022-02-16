On Monday, 54 members of the advisory council (among the 145 members) issued a statement rejecting the formation of a new Libyan government and the constitutional amendment that paves the way for elections.

Experts believe that the political Islam group, with its influence within the council, headed by a member of the terrorist Brotherhood, Khaled Al-Mashri, caused obstacles to the council’s recent understanding with Parliament, which was supported by 75 of the State Council.

And 75 members of the State Council had previously confirmed in a statement that the parliament’s vote on the constitutional amendment came by consensus between the two chambers’ road map committees, and coincided with the selection of a new prime minister, according to the initial understandings between the two chambers.

The statement of the 54 members comes to confuse, according to experts, this consensus, saying in a statement that the constitutional amendment is an “incomplete procedure until it is voted on by the Supreme Council of State,” and that the terms of the amendment violate Article 12 of the Political Agreement and Article 36 of the Constitutional Declaration, which It provided for a two-thirds vote of the members, not the prescribed majority.

The State Council was formed based on the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, and includes members who were in the previous General National Congress, which was under the control of the Brotherhood.

The agreement stipulated that its role be to provide “advice” to Parliament on laws, without the need for its prior approval, but it considered that its approval of laws under the name of “consensus” is a condition for their passage.

local pitfalls

According to the Libyan political analyst, Abdel Majid Al-Haddar, the picture of the situation in Tripoli is ambiguous, “on the one hand, the new head of the government-designate Fathi Bashagha confirms that things will go well, without resorting to weapons, and on the other hand, we see that the current prime minister, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, and some members of the National Assembly The state is going the opposite of what Bashagha and the rest of the State Council members see in favor of agreeing with Parliament.”

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Haddar believes that the issue of the State Council’s compatibility with Parliament is an obstacle to Bashagha, and the emergence of gunmen loyal to the political Islam movement and who have leaders in the council confirms that the issue of extradition may be obstructed by armed skirmishes, ruling out that it is long-term; Because the force that Bashagha possesses is the most armed, numerous, trained and capable.

According to legal expert Salah al-Din al-Sharif, despite the great consensus and broad support from the Libyan street for changing the government, and the international interest in Fathi Bashagha assuming the presidency of a new government, local obstacles cannot be ignored, including the conflicting statements of the State Council between supporters and opponents of change.

No UN objection

Al-Sharif explained to “Sky News Arabia” that these local pitfalls could be passed through if the international forces adopted a single position to recognize the new government, whose chief-designate was able to gather around him the most important figures in the Libyan situation, military, legislative and political.

He was optimistic that there was a trend that might lead to a unified position, citing the United Nations, which did not object to Bashagha’s assumption of a statement in which it said that “this is a Libyan sovereign act and that it supports the Libyan options,” which is what the adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya Stephanie Williams indicated to him.

Stephanie said in a tweet on “Twitter”, on Tuesday, that she had met the President of the Supreme Council of State, Khaled Al-Mashri, in Tripoli, and they stressed the need to continue consultations between all political actors to maintain calm and stability.