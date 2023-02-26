Cairo (Al Ittihad)

Despite the agreement of the majority of the members of the Zamalek board of directors that Representative Suleiman Wahdan assume the task of temporarily chairing the club, until the fate of the council president, Mortada Mansour, is decided whether or not he will return after serving the one-month prison sentence, and despite the vote in the urgent session that the council held yesterday after the Court of Cassation ruling in support of imprisonment. The club’s president was accused of insulting Mahmoud Al-Khatib, the president of Al-Ahly, but Khaled Latif refused to acknowledge the decision and asked to vote again in the presence of all members of the council after returning from Tunisia’s trip today, for two reasons. In charge of carrying out the duties of the vice president after the departure of the original deputy, Mustafa Hadhoud.

Today’s board session resolves the ongoing dispute in this regard, as the sources indicate that the vote will be in favor of Representative Suleiman Wahdan, who is favored by Ahmed Mortada Mansour, a member of the board who has influence over a large number of members, being close to them and having a good relationship with them, most notably Jamal Abd. Al-Hamid, Ahmed Dabes, Basant Jawhar, Alaa Makled, and Mahmoud Muhammad Taha.

And there was news on some social media about Suleiman Wahdan’s intention to agree to the installment of the fine of Mahmoud Kahraba, the Al-Ahly player, which opened a front of anger against the expected interim president of Zamalek, but a source close to the council denied this rumor and confirmed that its aim was to anger the club’s fans against Wahdan. .