In the second quarter alone, the company achieved net losses of about 18.6 billion rubles, compared to profits of about one trillion rubles in the same period last year.

These declines came in light of the significant decline in the giant company’s sales during the first half of this year, to reach about 4 trillion rubles, compared to about 7 trillion rubles in the same period last year, as a result of Europe’s dispensation of Russian energy resources due to the conflict in Ukraine. .

After the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war last year, European countries, which depended heavily on imports of Russian natural gas, raced to find other sources to supply the substance.

Gazprom’s executive vice president, Famil Sadygov, said the decline was mainly due to the weak ruble.

“The decline in exports to Europe was partially offset by an increase in supplies to China,” Sadegov said, noting that these supplies “will continue to grow within the framework of contractual obligations.”

In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, Germany withdrew its approval of the Nord Stream 2 project, which would have increased European dependence on Russian gas supplies.

Moscow says that its gas supplies to China doubled last year compared to the previous year, and that it hopes for a further increase after losing its share in the European market.