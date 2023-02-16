Reuters quoted a government source as saying that the country imported 11 tons of gold in January, compared to 45 tons a year earlier.

He added that in terms of value, January imports fell to $697 million from $2.38 billion a year earlier.

India is the second largest consumer of gold in the world, amounting to about 800 and 900 tons annually, and it occupies an important position in the global markets, according to data from the World Gold Council.

Indians have traditionally preferred gold as a store of value, and buying and gifting jewelry is seen as highly appreciated in the country, especially during festivals and weddings.