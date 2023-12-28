Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

A wounded silky shark poses a mystery to researchers in Florida. Despite a serious injury, his dorsal fin has grown back.

Jupiter, Florida – Researchers had almost given up hope of seeing an injured shark again. But after a year he came back – with a new fin. One Study by Chelsea Black at the University of Miami now tries to solve the puzzle. Even if sharks have a dangerous reputation, it is usually not justified.

Injury to the silky shark by removing a transmitter

The affected shark was one of a group of silky sharks that were equipped with satellite transmitters as part of a separate study in Florida. A few weeks after the transmitter was installed, the animal was spotted by a diver. He discovered that the transmitter was missing.

A silky shark has managed to regenerate its dorsal fin © Imagebroker/Imago

Apparently this was removed from the fin. The injury suggests that the transmitter did not simply fall off, but was forcibly cut out by human intervention. Silky sharks are often targeted by amateur fishermen, although it is illegal not to release them again. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the station's removal remain unclear.

Rediscovery of the shark – this time with a regenerated fin

After the injury, the shark was not seen for several months. Scientists feared that he had not survived due to the injured fin. In June 2023, a shark with an unusually shaped dorsal fin was discovered. Based on photos and the channel number, it was confirmed that it was the same animal.

This suggests that part of the shark's dorsal fin had grown back. The fin was deformed, but no longer showed an open wound. According to the diver, the shark was swimming normally and showed no signs of illness or infection.

University of Miami study on regeneration

In Chelsea Black's study, by comparing photos, it was found that the upper part of the wound had merged with the lower one. However, the middle part was filled with new tissue, which was evident from the scar discoloration. Based on previous studies, it is suspected that the regrown parts consist of scar tissue rather than normal tissue.

Polar bears and sharks should be more protected View photo series

Since sharks exhibit migratory behavior, it is likely that the animal will return in 2024. The fin could then be examined again. In Mallorca, too, a two meter tall animal got lost on a holiday beach. A three-meter-long shark was spotted in Italy.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.