When a certain Steven Spielberg rang the bell with ‘Shark’, a proposal with the spirit of a series B elevated to the category of auteur cinema, perhaps he did not imagine that it would break box offices and change the history of cinema, apart from instilling fear in the collective memory when taking a dip in the sea . Free swimming on the beach has never been the same again. The chords of John Williams bristle the soul. It is enough to be soaking in a pool and listening to the mythical theme song of the popular movie to panic.

From the success of the classic of marine terror that finally launched the person in charge of ‘ET’ to stardom, there are many substitutes who have tried to take the card with a similar starting premise but different result. This weekend, a premiere that anticipates the summer season, a natural habitat for this type of proposal, visits the theaters: ‘White shark’ is the umpteenth revisitation of the powerful image of the killer shark sailing the ocean, although this time the shark looks less than desired (and expected) on the screen.

Video.



Trailer of ‘White Shark’.



A certain telefilm look and a bunch of flat characters, whose behavior is as erratic as possible, is what ‘White Shark’ proposes, a properly executed Australian production, for better and for worse, whose premise is simple and gives what it offers. A tourist trip by seaplane to a heavenly place turns into a terrifying catastrophe that ends in a bloodbath. A selacian hungry for human flesh attacks some young hikers who survive adrift on an inflatable boat. Directed by Martin Wilson (‘Art creates the world’) with production by those responsible for ‘The reef’ or ‘Nerve: A game without rules’. At the casting, Katrina Bowden (‘Love at All Risk’), Aaron Jakubenko (‘The Shannara Chronicles’), Kimie Tsukakoshi (‘Magical Affairs Agency’), Te Kohe Tuhaka (‘Of Love and Monsters’), Tatjana Alexis (‘Monsters of Man’), Jason Wilder (‘Escape to the Limit’) and newcomer Tim Kano.

As a result of the success of ‘Jaws’, a seamless masterpiece, where the relationship between the characters matters as much or more than the attacks of the terrible protagonist shark, a possibility that is not exploited the same in ‘White Jaws’, the film business does not has stopped offering films to the general public where threatening sea creatures make an appearance, from a horde of white sharks to an attack by wild piranhas, killer killer whales or human-eating flying fish. Waiting for the arrival of the second installment of ‘Megalodon’, which performed fantastically at the summer box office, despite having fewer hemoglobin scenes than imagined, titles like ‘At 47 meters’ and its sequel have also paid off in recent years. The first installment was shot with 5 million dollars, but it raised more than 60. An inspired series at the time of reflecting a claustrophobic atmosphere under the sea. B series of manual, away from Z series of ‘Sharknado’, Fireproof saga that parodies the subgenre and proudly bears the junk film label.

Jaws had several sequels, including an antediluvian 3-D installment. Of course, they were not at all up to the standard of the original film. The Asylum, a low-budget production company specialized in exploiting other people’s successes offering its seedy response on television, is behind disgusting monsters such as ‘The attack of the three-headed shark’, and up to six heads, forming a series with a special fondness for inclusion of scenes taken from gritty documentaries as resource shots in montage. Exists ‘Zombie shark’, ‘Ghost shark’ and ‘Sharktopus’, half shark, half giant squid. The list is as long as it is infamous and does not stop growing, although there are also examples of worthwhile references, such as ‘Blue Hell’. ‘Open Water’ and ‘Deep Blue See’ also let their teeth sink in, with their corresponding franchises. ‘Bait (Bait)’, ‘3D Shark: the prey’, are more of the same.

Almost none of them are approved in user ratings on the Internet, but if they were “video store meat” before, they now swell the programming of specialized channels such as SyFy, fueling the fan phenomenon. ‘The last shark’, ‘The shark hunt’, ‘Mako, the death shark’ or ‘The night of the sharks’ carry the cult-movies label. Roger Corman’s response to the success of ‘Tíburón’ was ‘Piranha’, Directed by Joe Dante. Its continuation, ‘Piranha II: Vampires of the Sea’, was signed by James Cameron. Both have remakes with blood overdoses, mutilations and a lot of black humor, which you have to have to survive the ingestion of this list of blazing nonsense.