After a 63-year-old businesswoman turned the primary ever shark sufferer off the coast of Maine, a 46-year-old businessman was killed by a shark within the Australian metropolis of Gold Coast. As reported Daily mail, actual property agent Nick Slater was browsing a nets-fenced and thought of secure seaside when he was unexpectedly attacked by an awesome white shark from nowhere. She grabbed his leg and pulled him to the underside.

On the seaside, the place there have been many individuals, panic arose. Nick’s physique was pulled ashore by different surfers, who have been actually a number of meters from the scene of the tragedy, however couldn’t assist.

That is the primary human shark killing within the area since 1958. Native seashores are closed. The seek for a man-eating shark is underway – at sea and from the air. It has not but been reported how the shark may have entered the fenced space.

