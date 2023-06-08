Shark that attacked a 23-year-old Russian in Egyptian Hurghada was caught

The shark that attacked 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Popov on Dream Beach in Hurghada was caught. This is stated in Twitter-TrendNews24 account.

Eyewitnesses also reported the capture of fish. The death of a man in Telegram confirmed the Consul General of Russia in the city Viktor Voropaev. Eyewitnesses also report that predators have been spotted near other beaches in the resort.

Witnesses reported the accident

The accident occurred on the afternoon of June 8 at 14:30 in the area of ​​​​one of the most popular public beaches. It is clear that the predator attacked on his prey not off the coast, but on the high seas. Another tourist managed to escape and get out of the water in time.

The girl managed to escape, he took the blow on himself. It’s a terrible thing, there are the remains of this guy. I’m shaking. Right in front of my eyes, the shark ate the guy. I think you need to drink a hundred grams, I feel really bad eyewitness

The Russian who died in Egypt turned out to be a relocant from the Arkhangelsk region

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, a man born in 1999, who had lived in a resort town for some time, was killed in a shark attack in Egypt. A torn young man called Vladimir Popov, before moving to Hurghada, he lived in the Arkhangelsk region. Popov flew to Egypt with his father on June 1.

The Russian Consulate General noted that the Egyptian authorities had already confirmed the news. It is noted that the department is in constant contact with the police and the National Security Service of the Red Sea province. They also appealed to Russian citizens vacationing at the resort, asking them to be vigilant and obey all the prohibitions of the Egyptian authorities.

Swimming banned in Hurghada after shark attack

Currently, all tourists have left the coastal zone due to the ban on swimming, but there is no mass closure of beaches in Egypt. Some of the eyewitnesses reported seeing shark fins on nearby beaches. Shortly before Popov’s death, foreigners managed to film a predatory fish near the shore. Travel agents were outraged by such videos, since none of their authors began to publicly declare the danger in the coastal zone.

Videos of the shark attack on Popov also began to circulate on the network, in which the predator and prey are clearly visible on the surface of the water. The women who followed this commented on what was happening, noting that the predator was “eating up the remains.”

Now all the beaches of Hurghada have a black flag. Bathing is prohibited. Of course, some of the hotel guests are sympathetic, while others are indignant. It is very hot in Egypt now and tourists want to swim. But you can't Dariahotel employee in Hurghada

The shark that killed the Russian was caught

Shortly after the incident, the Egyptians succeeded catch a killer tiger shark that attacked 23-year-old Popov. The footage that appeared on Telegram channels shows that the predator is lying on the beach with its mouth open, surrounded by dozens of men.

Videos have also appeared in the public domain, which, presumably, are hunting for a shark. Several boats set off for the open sea, despite warnings from the authorities about the danger.

Why was the shark close to the shore?

The reason for the appearance of a shark in the area of ​​​​the coast of Hurghada could become a tourist yacht that sank nearby, according to Russians vacationing there. On board, as expected, there was food, which attracted the predator.

This version is confirmed by the words of the vice-president of the Alliance of travel agencies Alexan Mkrtchyan, who previously called the waste of passing boats the main cause of shark attacks off the coast of Egypt. At the same time, according to him, such cases rarely occur.

The last known death due to a predator occurred in July 2022, the deceased was a tourist from Romania. Even then, experts in the tourism industry demanded tougher measures from the Egyptian authorities in order to protect travelers, but the situation has not changed.

Mkrtchyan noted that beaches in shallow lagoons are the most protected from sharks. For security purposes, special nets against predators are installed there.