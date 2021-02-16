Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, yesterday morning at the Ruler’s Office, the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The council discussed the Real Estate Registration Department’s proposals on developing the services provided in the department, as part of its relentless endeavor to provide an appropriate and incubating environment for real estate investment.

He viewed the memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Police General Command regarding the development of police work and the improvement of the security services provided. The Council reviewed the agenda of the eleventh session of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, in which it will discuss the policy of the Department of Economic Development.

The council listened to the recommendations of the advisory council on discussing the policy of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, and the recommendations of the Council regarding the policy of the Roads and Transport Authority, with the aim of promoting government work in local departments and institutions, and achieving the comprehensive development adopted by the emirate.

During the session, a number of issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the council took appropriate decisions on them.