Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, presided over the weekly meeting of the Council, which was held yesterday in the office of His Highness the Ruler.

During its session, the Council approved a number of issues related to achieving the emirate’s vision and developing the work system in local institutions, departments and bodies.

The Council also approved the mandate to reduce the fees of the Civil Aviation Department in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of the Council’s keenness to support business continuity at Sharjah International Airport and to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on companies and institutions operating at the airport.

The Council reviewed the annual report on the work of the Supreme Committee for Human Resources for the year 2020, which includes details of the committee’s meetings during the past three years, decisions and circulars issued by the committee, legal cases, grievances and complaints, and studies and research that the committee studied.

The Council issued Resolution No. 5 of 2021 regarding violations of the conservation of biological diversity in nature reserves in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the decision aims to protect the biological diversity and wildlife of wild and marine organisms in the natural reserves, and to prohibit any actions or activities that harm them through the application of administrative fines.

The Council reviewed the report of the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock, which included the department’s efforts to preserve the sustainability of the emirate’s beaches and its implementation of prevention and safety measures for beach goers by adopting the best international practices in this field. The report indicated that the Department seeks to adopt the Blue Flag program for beaches that are developed based on the concept of sustainability. Accreditation is granted by the Environmental Education Foundation in Denmark, and it is recognized by the United Nations Environment Program and has been applied in more than 3,550 beaches and marinas in more than 40 countries.

The report presented the experience of the Hamriyah Beach in the field of preserving the sustainability of the beaches through the application of a number of standards, which included the completion of a number of environmental activities and community education programs, preserving the quality of sea water, the safety and security procedures followed for beach goers and environmental management services.

The Council praised the keenness of the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock to apply the best international practices in the field of preserving marine beaches, appreciating the efforts of the Hamriyah Environmental District Municipality and its tireless endeavor to improve the quality of services provided.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the tenth session of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held tomorrow, and which includes the council’s recommendations on the policy of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Reconstructing the rental dispute settlement committees

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, issued Resolution No. (4) for the year 2021 AD, to reconfigure the Rental Dispute Resolution Committees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The text of the decision is based on the text of Article (21) of Law No. (2) of 2007 regarding the regulation of the relationship between the landlord and the tenant in the Emirate of Sharjah and its executive regulations and amendments thereof. Eight committees shall be established to settle rental disputes in the Emirate of Sharjah, two appeals committees, and five implementation departments, and they are distributed as follows: According to the decision, the judge / Dr. Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi – President of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance – General supervision of the rent dispute settlement and appeals committees and the mentioned enforcement departments. Judge / Ahmed Rashid Al-Salman – Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Court of Appeal – is responsible for carrying out technical and administrative inspections on the judgments and decisions of the aforementioned rent dispute settlement and appeals committees, and the committees follow the Sharjah Municipality financially and administratively.