She presented herself as a “shamanic priestess” or “medicine woman” because of the psychoactive substances she supplied in the rituals she advertised on social networks. She had an assistant known as a “medicine musician”. Both were arrested by the Police on November 5 in the region of Berguedá (Barcelona) for their alleged participation in crimes against public health. The arrests occurred when a ritual was about to begin in which psychoactive substances such as ayahuasca, toad bufo and hallucinogenic mushrooms were offered.

During the ceremonies, rituals were performed whose main objective was the consumption of ayahuasca, which they called medicine. “The use of psychoactive substances functioned as a tool for attracting and controlling attendees, as well as a source of financing for the activities of the organizers,” says a statement sent by the National Police this Friday. “These substances were used as a substitute therapy for conventional medicine, which facilitated mental manipulation and placed consumers in a situation of greater vulnerability to their ailments.”

In the video recording of the agents of the moments prior to the arrest, the “shamanic priestess” can be seen sitting on a cushion in front of a carpet full of substances, utensils, and candles, among other objects. Around her are the attendees – a total of 12, according to police sources – also sitting on the floor of the room, all in the same position, with their legs crossed and their arms on their knees. The retreat consisted of staying in the house for one night and the price was 150 euros per person. The two detainees were of legal age; the man is of Spanish nationality and the woman has dual Spanish and Argentine nationality, according to the same sources.

Ayahuasca is an Amazonian plant concoction that has been used for centuries by indigenous peoples of South America for medical and spiritual purposes. Its consumption causes a powerful trip sensory and is increasingly common in Spain. This natural drug can cause immediate effects such as anxiety, panic, euphoria and distortion of reality, typical of psychedelic drugs, as well as a lot of vomiting. Experts warn that people who have abused this type of drug can develop schizophrenia.

The sect also celebrated the so-called “bufo toad rite”, which consists of inhaling poison vapors that are extracted from said amphibian. It is a hallucinogenic drug used both for recreational uses and for its supposed therapeutic effects to combat addictions. It generates alterations in the organism, especially at the cardiac level, and can lead to death. The porn actor Nacho Vidal was prosecuted in March 2021 for the death of the well-known fashion photographer José Luis Abad during the celebration of this practice in Vidal’s house.

Substances found by the agents in the house where the rituals were to be performed



The following psychoactive substances were intervened in the registry: ayahuasca, snuff (a type of smokeless tobacco that contains harmful chemical products), kambo (poison extracted from an Amazonian frog and used in healing rituals), and hallucinogenic mushrooms. More than 700 grams of marijuana were also seized, as well as other effects of interest for the investigation. The arrests have been made by agents of the General Information Police Station in collaboration with the Provincial Information Brigade of Barcelona and under the direction of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number two of Berga.