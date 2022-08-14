The arrival of the Taliban to power on August 15, 2021 plunged a country that has already endured 20 years of conflict and instability into an even more uncertain scenario: between repression and the setback of human rights, the famine that affects more than half the country.

Silence for journalists and human rights defenders; oppression for women and ethnic minorities; hunger for all

The Taliban entered Kabul, the Afghan capital, on August 15, 2021 and, a year later, the promise they made to implement a more open regime that respects basic rights remains unfulfilled.

The economic crisis and the blow to collective and individual freedoms deepen the wound in a country that has endured 20 years of war and is heading towards an uncertain future.

“A Human Rights Nightmare”

Says Fereshta Abbasi, researcher on Afghanistan at Human Rights Watch (HRW): “The Afghan people are living a human rights nightmare, victims of both Taliban cruelty and international apathy (…) Their future looks bleak if the foreign governments do not put more pressure on the Taliban authorities.

More than 20 million people, more than half the population, need humanitarian aid and live without food security, according to the World Food Program.









Without the foreign economic aid on which Afghanistan depended so much, the country has few resources to revive the economy and families suffer: more than a million children under 5 years of age suffer from prolonged malnutrition.

The UN complaints: arbitrary arrests, torture and violence

The situation worsens when we talk about human rights in the country. The UN mission in Afghanistan UNAMA reports chilling stories of the rebound in violence, especially against opponents, journalists and anyone suspected of being part of armed groups.

Since the arrival of the Taliban to power until June 2022, at least 780 civilian deaths have been recorded, many of them at the hands of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan (ISIL-KP), the jihadist terrorist group that is still active in the country.

But in addition to these terrorist attacks, UNAMA denounced the authorities for arbitrary arrests, torture, and even extrajudicial deaths, especially directed at officials of the former government, sympathizers with the United States, human rights defenders, and reporters.

Excessive use of force in demonstrations has also been reported. In addition, several people have been victims of punishment for “morals” (such as sex outside of marriage).









In general, the use of public space, freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and opinion have been seriously restricted. Samiullah Mahdi, an Afghan journalist now working for the Initiative for the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), spoke bitterly: “Now we only see the ashes of what we created years ago, after the Taliban have cracked down with a fist iron all means free”.

The decline in women’s rights

When the Taliban government came to power in Afghanistan, the premises that served as the Ministry for Women became the home of the new Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

This symbolic fact explains well the reality for women and girls in the country. For now, the laws that govern are that they cannot travel on trips of more than 78 kilometers without a male companion, they cannot appear outside the house without a hijab, in fact, they should not leave the home if it is not strictly necessary.

In addition, schools remain closed to all girls from secondary school, one of the most serious affronts to basic rights. In the field of work, with the exception of the health and educational field, women have also been recommended to stay at home.

Among other things, impunity and also the economic and humanitarian crisis have led to an increase in child marriages, which, in principle, are prohibited.