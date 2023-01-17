Everything reported here is under investigation. It is presumed. And it’s also horrible. He speaks of a sexual predator endowed with an enormous “appetite for degradation and control.” From a ruthless type who locked naked women in a small storage room in his house for hours or days. From an individual who at his work was nicknamed “the bastard” who later raped his victims and told them “you are here to serve me.” Of a policeman who one day in a rage grabbed her ex-partner, made a move to strangle her and threatened her with the phrase “I can kill you without leaving any evidence.”

A policeman, yes. David Carrick, agent of the London metropolitan body, who has pleaded guilty to 49 sexual crimes committed against twelve women, However, suspicions that this figure is only the tip of the iceberg is tangible to the extent that the Hertfordshire Police has opened a website for other victims or witnesses to leave information without their identity being recorded. Carrick tortured, harassed, and spread a cloak of power over the women he abused. He was moving outside the bounds of mercy. Its instrumental of ill-treatment, the insults, the savage rapes, the confinement in the dark and without food, the buckles, now appears so vast and deeply obscure that researchers describe it as “catastrophic.” Therefore, the awe is greater. The case has shocked British society, which wonders how such a vermin could hide for two decades in the legendary Scotland Yard.

It can be presumed that Carrick meets the profile of a primitive, narcissistic and depraved being, which makes it even more inexplicable that he could maintain his sexual hunts for so long. He had been charged on more than one occasion for abuse. But within that moral chasm, he was also the man in control. He knew how to convince everyone. Also bypassing the privacy of his victims and invading his mind like an infection. Only in this way, and under duress, did they end up so intimidated and held hostage that they suffered gruesome insults and then let him handle their credit cards or obey him when he forbade them to speak with his friends or family. It was a mental confinement within the physical that was the Carrick house, the presumed mansion of pornographic madness, where the detainee had set up a small storage room under the stairs to lock up his victims naked after harassing them «He was smaller than a cage,” a police spokesman said.

Charm, guns and violence



According to some testimonies, the charm of the policeman was limited and when it expired he began to use intimidation, violence and his law enforcement card. He told them that his job was to protect high-ranking politicians and that he knew the prime minister. He always wanted to carry a gun. And Scotland Yard gave it to him. Possibly, thus he satisfied part of the narcissism that specialists consider a trait of the sexual monster.

Perhaps he kept the physical and emotional crusher active for so many years (knowing that it had generated several complaints and many doubts about his behavior), pushed by misogyny or the attraction of risk, one more among the telltale factors of the rapist’s drive serially. What seems clear is that women constituted property in his animal and primitivist perception.

All of this is reflected in his latest assault, whose victim denounced him in October 2021, unleashing the most sordid hell that has never been found in the corridors of Scotland Yard. Apparently, he met her through Tinder. He showed her her police ID, explained that he had friends in high places, that he was handy with guns, and that he was looking for a submissive woman. We must not forget that when he humiliated them at home he would say phrases like “you are my slave” or “my servant.” In this case, he got her victim drunk, took her to a hotel and raped her, according to her accusation.

The son of a military man, the detainee showed admiration for the Army. He was born in Salisbury in 1975 and the family lived for a long time on a Bulford base. Those close to him tell in the media that he had a “normal” adolescence. No one knows the moment when reality turned manifestly delusional, the moment when the beast within decided to come out. But something brutal and fetid arose when on vacation he tried to subject his then partner to extreme sexual practices. “He wanted me to be like a prostitute, but I didn’t want to. It was something crazy », she would later recall in her complaint. “You belong to me. You have to obey me,” says another woman who he yelled at her in the middle of her submission. At home there was an abundance of pornographic material. There he made his victims wander naked for hours. An inspector tells in a British newspaper how a “humiliated” woman was kept without clothes in her storage room “until he decided she could get out of it”,

Although some of the complainants came to perceive his conceit or “weird” attitudes, some researchers affirm that Carrick had a strange initial seduction power, although others compare him to a simple bar hustler. Then the vermin appeared, the vomiting of misogyny and the desire for control, the display of the capacity for dominance and coercion. This is how he achieved the silence of those victims who he warned that his word had little to do with him, a “powerful” policeman, or showed them his knowledge on how to murder without leaving a trace.