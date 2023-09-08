Sexologist Miller: women are repelled by men obsessed with their appearance

Sexologist Alexandra Miller has named a male character trait that usually repels women. She has her opinion expressed in an interview with NEWS.ru.

The specialist believes that many women do not like too well-groomed and inflated men who devote a lot of time to their appearance – they calculate calories, visit tanning salons, disappear in the gym. Miller explained that subconsciously women perceive such men as being unable to give enough attention and care to their partner.

These are daffodils that are of little interest to women who love to be groomed. Alexandra Millersexologist

Related materials:

Earlier, Alexandra Miller named the parameters of an attractive man. In her opinion, women like it when members of the opposite sex do not have a big belly, since obesity is a sign of health problems.