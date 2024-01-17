In the UK, a sex worker cut off a man's penis and was paid £50 for it.

Three men have been sentenced in the UK for cutting off the penis, leg and nipple of 45-year-old Marius “Eunuchelder” Gustavson. About it reports BBC News.

Gustavson himself wanted to part with the limb and genitals, because he dreamed of looking like a Ken doll. In court, prosecutors insisted that his consent did not play a role in this case, since the operations were illegal and could pose a threat to life. The men who carried them out were accused of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

The first defendant, 36-year-old sex worker Damien Byrnes, said Gustafson asked him to cut off his penis, handed him a kitchen knife and explained what to do. For this he promised to pay 500 pounds sterling (55 thousand rubles). Byrnes claims he followed all the instructions exactly and then vomited. It was not possible to receive the promised money. Gustavson agreed to pay only 50 pounds (5.5 thousand rubles) and threatened that if the police intervened, he would accuse Byrnes of blackmail and causing injury.

Another defendant, 23-year-old Jacob Crimi-Appleby, froze Gustafson's leg to prepare it for amputation. The third, 49-year-old nurse Nathan Arnold, cut off Gustavson's nipple.

Crimi-Appleby was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. Arnold was given two years probation. Byrnes will spend five years behind bars.

Gustafson was fond of extreme body modification and performed at least 29 operations in which healthy organs were removed from people. The patients were volunteers from the subculture of “nullos”, that is, men without genitals. Paid video broadcasts of such operations brought him at least 200 thousand pounds sterling (22 million rubles). In addition, after amputating his leg, Gustafson received state disability benefits. Over the entire period, payments amounted to 18 thousand pounds (two million rubles).

Previously, Gustafson admitted that he removed the genitals of 58 men. He stored the severed organs in the refrigerator or preserved them in alcohol.