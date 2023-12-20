The meteoric rise in American conservatism of the couple formed by Christian and Bridget Ziegler is only comparable to the force of their fall.

He was elected at the beginning of 2023 for something big: to preside over the Republican Party of Florida in an election year, a State with two presidential candidates. She, co-founder of the traditional values ​​advocacy group Moms for Liberty, serves on the Sarasota County school board as an example for families embarking on a crusade against “progressiveness.” woke up” in education. Both were what is known in American politics as a power couplein the style of Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in the fictional series House of Cards: an understanding in which the influence of the couple adds up to more than the power of its parts.

Christian Ziegler greets Donald Trump at a rally in Kissimmee, Florida, on November 4. Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

And then came the complaint from a woman, whose identity has not been revealed and who claims that Christian Ziegler raped her in October. He says that he did it in her apartment, that they had known each other for 20 years, and that her initial intention that day was to have a threesome with her husband and wife. When Bridget backed out of the plan, the woman claims that she decided that she did not want to go ahead with the sexual encounter either, but that Christian, who flatly denies the accusations, did not want to listen to her reasons and forced himself on her.

The scandal became public in early December, when a “nonpartisan” group called the Florida Center for Government Accountability released the police testimonies. Among them, one in which Bridget Ziegler acknowledged that a year ago the project of having a threesome with that woman had materialized.

Obviously, the Zieglers' desires in bed shouldn't be anyone's business but themselves. But if the case has caused so much surprise, it is also because Moms for Liberty is an ultra-conservative group, whose favorite pastimes are advocating for the banning of books in school districts, pursuing the teaching of the United States' racist past or attacking the rights of LGTBI groups. .

At a meeting of the school board to which she has been a member for nine years, a Sarasota resident, another voice in the chorus of dozens of people demanding her resignation, explained it this way: “The majority of our community does not care what “whatever you do in the privacy of your home, but your hypocrisy cannot be overlooked,” he said, according to The New York Times.

Resignation requests

At the moment, she has not resigned, despite her colleagues demanding it with a vote of four to one. He, who claims that the relationship was consensual, has not given in to pressure either. Although At an emergency meeting called on Sunday in Orlando, the Republican Party of Florida suspended him from employment and salary, which was reduced to one dollar. The decision was aligned with the resignation requests expressed by the governor and presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, and by other senior conservative officials in the State.

“Ziegler has engaged in conduct that makes him unsuitable for office,” can be read in the motion of censure, a document published on his X account by the head of the Lee County Republicans, Michael Thomason, who during the meeting behind closed doors he posted that he was “trying to defend himself.” “It's not working for him,” he relayed shortly before a vote in which the forty representatives in the assembly spoke unanimously.

Protesters called for Bridget Ziegler's resignation outside the Sarasota County school board meeting on December 12. STEVE NESIUS (REUTERS)

The justification for removing him from his position was linked to the crucial electoral year that is about to begin. The president of the party in a state as important as Florida has an important role in this process as a fundraiser for the presidential campaign, and manages a budget of millions of dollars.

Bridget Ziegler founded Moms for Liberty in January 2021 with Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice in response to the closures ordered by schools during the pandemic and the obligation to wear masks in class imposed on their children to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Ziegler soon abandoned ship, but the association grew very quickly: in almost two years they have more than 130,000 members in their ranks under the umbrella of their slogan, “we do not educate half-heartedly with the Government,” and raising the threat that Education is in the hands of leftists who want to indoctrinate their children.

In short order, Moms for Liberty also became an influential force in the Republican Party, which has fervently embraced the cause of “parental rights” for electoral purposes. In the last school board elections across the country, held in November, many of the candidates supported by the group nevertheless had disappointing results, perhaps evidence that their influence is waning.

