Thursday, March 23, 2023
‘A Sex Machine’: Star Reveal Shocks NBA World

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in Sports
0
‘A Sex Machine’: Star Reveal Shocks NBA World


Basketball

Basketball was invented by James Naismith in the year 1891.

According to his ex-wife, the player had sex four nights a week for 23 years.

Michael Jordan’s brilliant time with the Chicago Bulls would not have been the same without the company of Scottie Pipenthe forward with whom he set a precedent in the NBA.

Together with figures like Dennis Rodman, Pippen and Jordan, they forged a squad that is remembered as one of the most successful in basketball history.

Well, while the stars enjoy retirement, Pippen returns to the public arena. This, due to the statements of Larsa Marie Younan, his ex-wife.

‘I never had a day off for 23 years’

Touching and stroking during and after sex lowers the body’s levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

“I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”revealed the woman in a recent interview.

“When he traveled to the games, I accompanied him, it was like an outing together. In 23 years I never had a day off, ”he confessed.

