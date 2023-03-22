‘A Sex Machine’: Star Reveal Shocks NBA World

Michael Jordan’s brilliant time with the Chicago Bulls would not have been the same without the company of Scottie Pipenthe forward with whom he set a precedent in the NBA.

Together with figures like Dennis Rodman, Pippen and Jordan, they forged a squad that is remembered as one of the most successful in basketball history.

Well, while the stars enjoy retirement, Pippen returns to the public arena. This, due to the statements of Larsa Marie Younan, his ex-wife.

‘I never had a day off for 23 years’

Touching and stroking during and after sex lowers the body’s levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

“I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”revealed the woman in a recent interview.

“When he traveled to the games, I accompanied him, it was like an outing together. In 23 years I never had a day off, ”he confessed.

Naaahhhh larsa pippen said she had sex with Scottie pippen 4 times a day for 23 years 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BA8nq59K92 — Shannonn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 18, 2023

