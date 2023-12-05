A Sevilla meeting for embarrassment: “You’re a shit,” Del Nido told his son

“What has happened here is a shame,” some shareholders present on Monday at Sevilla’s General Shareholders’ Meeting acknowledged to this newspaper, the last in the presidency of José Castro, who will be replaced as president next January by José María del Nido Carrasco, current vice president. The change in the presidency will thus occur by virtue of the agreement between the largest shareholders of the Sevilla entity, among whom is Castro and which was signed by Del Nido Jr., who was in possession of his father’s shares, which he gave them to them. An agreement, on the other hand, from which José María del Nido Benavente, president between 2002 and 2013 and largest shareholder of the entity, left, which ended up disavowing his son.

Meeting after meeting, Del Nido Sr. tries to seize power and his desire is frustrated by this pact between the other majority partners. Any vote at the meeting to remove the presidency and vice-presidency of Sevilla has to be agreed between them. For this reason, Del Nido Sr. demanded in court that he be allowed to vote on this point at Monday’s meeting to expel José Castro and place himself as president as he is the main shareholder of the entity. The judge denied the precautionary measures requested to nullify that maneuver. And there was no assault on power, something that has been happening meeting after meeting for the last three years. The family conflict between father and son is the genesis of Seville’s institutional crisis.

Although the Sevilla presidency did not change, this Monday’s extraordinary meeting ended in bad ways, with out-of-place speeches. Castro, in his speech at the closing of the meeting, attacked Del Nido Sr. The assembly passed more or less calmly, but in the seven hours it lasted it ended up getting heated in the final section, already around midnight. Castro had to endure the snub of some shareholder who even accused him of having no shame, so the use of the word was withdrawn.

After the board did not approve the accounts for the last year (19.3 million losses), nor his management of the same, the still president made a harsh closing of the day: “From the first day of my presidency I have had Del Nido Benavente boycotting, an enemy first from prison and then as he could in a more intense way. He has targeted this council and me (…). He intends to achieve by force what he cannot achieve in the courts. The only one who is a confessed convict is you. Twice he had to admit that he had stolen, seven convictions for economic crimes. No entity or audit would want to provide services to a club chaired by an ex-convict. “His ego has him sick,” Castro told the former president.

Some words that impacted and that came just after Del Nido Jr. and Del Nido Sr. had a tough dialectical confrontation. After half past twelve in the morning, the two clashed over the salaries received by the club’s leaders. “Don’t make me tell the board about the problem you and I had with my salary,” Del Nido Jr. said. “Tell me, you’re a piece of shit,” he