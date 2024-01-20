Spain has mobilized the army in the north of the country to help hundreds of travelers facing a severe winter storm reach safe areas. About 500 vehicles, including trucks, were stranded in a traffic jam for a kilometer on the road between the towns of Soria and Agreda, near the city of Zaragoza, on Friday evening as a result of heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, according to television reports.

The state RTVI television channel reported that temperatures in the autonomous region of Castile (Castile) and Leon fell to less than 10 degrees below zero in higher areas overnight. In Zaragoza, operations were temporarily halted at the airport due to snow on the runway. There was also traffic congestion in other regions of Spain due to snow and ice or heavy rain, such as the autonomous region of Extremadura in southwestern Spain.