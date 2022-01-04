As the new mutant spreads around the world, “Omicron” appears less dangerous than initially feared, raising hopes that the epidemic can be defeated and a return to a normal life is possible.

However, the organization’s emergency officer, Catherine Smallwood, was cautious, and told “AFP” that the significant increase in the number of injuries could lead to a “backlash”.

“The more omicron spreads, the higher the rate of infection and reproduction, which increases the chances of a new mutant emerging. Currently omicron is a deadly mutant that can cause death. Perhaps a little less than delta, but who can know what the new mutant will be?”

Europe has recorded more than 100 million cases of “Covid 19” since the outbreak of the epidemic, and more than 5 million cases in the last week of 2021, which is “much more than what we witnessed in the past,” according to the official.

“We are in a very dangerous phase, we are seeing infections rising dramatically in Western Europe, and the full implications of that are not yet clear,” Smallwood said.

She noted that “at the individual level, the risk of hospitalization seems less likely” with “Omicron” compared to “Delta”, but in general, “Omicron” can represent a greater threat due to the number of cases.

She added: “When we see cases rise to this extent, this will likely lead to greater numbers of people with severe symptoms that end up in hospital and may lead to death.”

On Tuesday, Britain almost faced an imminent crisis in hospitals due to the shortage of staff caused by a wave of “Omicron” infections, at a time when the daily toll of injuries in this country crossed the threshold of 200,000 cases for the first time.

Smallwood expected a similar scenario to emerge in other European countries, and said: “Even in capable and developed health systems, real difficulties are emerging at the present time, and they are likely to recur across the region, at a time when Omicron is causing more infections.”