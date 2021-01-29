A powerful snow storm hit northern Japan and coastal areas bordering the Sea of ​​Japan on Friday, as meteorological authorities warned of snowstorms, traffic disruptions and high waves.

The storm caused the cancellation of more than 80 flights and dozens of train services, according to Kyodo News and the Japanese daily Hokkaido Shimbun.

The newspaper said that about 140 schools were closed on the northern island of Hokkaido due to bad weather.

And the Japan Meteorological Agency expected heavy snowfall and dangerous winds to blow in the north of the country, as well as on areas bordering the Sea of ​​Japan.

Just 10 days ago, one person was killed and 18 others injured in a massive collision involving about 50 vehicles during a snowstorm in the northeastern Miyagi Prefecture.