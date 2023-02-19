February 19, 2023 21:35

The authorities on the French island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean announced that a state of climate alert will be declared on Sunday in the region, as it is threatened by a severe hurricane named Freddy. And a statement stated that specific measures would be taken as of 19:00 (15:00 GMT), that is, “24 hours before the hurricane crossed at a close distance” from the island. All schools and nurseries will remain closed Monday and “most likely Tuesday”. La Reunion Governor Jerome Filipino said in a press conference Sunday afternoon that the high alert level, which prohibits any movement or exit, “will take effect according to the development of the situation.” Hurricane Freddie started in the afternoon, 1,125 km northeast of the coast of the island, with winds of 310 km per hour. It is heading at a speed of 24 kilometers per hour along a westerly course that brings it close to the island. The French Meteorological Service said the “intense and impactful” hurricane would cross close to La Reunion on Monday night, with strong winds. Weather conditions are expected to improve as of Tuesday morning. Freddy is the first cyclone of extreme intensity to threaten populated areas in the southwestern basin of the Indian Ocean since Cyclone Gavillo in March 2004.

Source: agencies