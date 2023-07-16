Tens of millions of people are exposed to a severe heat wave that continues Sunday in the northern hemisphere with violent fires in California, while Asia is witnessing exceptionally bad weather, in a new manifestation of global warming.

In the United States, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that “a very severe and dangerous heat wave is expected to hit the west of the country this weekend as well as some areas in the south.”

“Record temperatures are likely, and there will be air quality problems in many parts of the United States,” she added.

And in Phoenix, the largest city in Arizona, in the southwest of the United States, the recorded temperature reached 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday evening, marking the 16th consecutive day of maximum temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius.

And in central and southern California, temperatures ranged between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius, according to the National Weather Service. In Death Valley, it reached 51 degrees Celsius, while it is expected to reach 54 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

And in Europe, where global warming is increasing at twice the global rate according to experts, many countries are experiencing the onset of summer.

-3C in Berlin – Italy issued a red alert putting 16 cities on alert Sunday across the country with a forecast of 36-37C from Rome to Bologna, before the expected peak at the beginning of next week.

The Italian meteorological center said it feared “the most severe summer heat wave and one of the most intense heat waves ever.”

Germany is also affected by the heat wave, where the highest temperature in the country was recorded in the city of Mohrendorf Kleinseebach in Bavaria, reaching 37.9 degrees Celsius, while it reached 35 degrees Celsius in Berlin and 34 degrees Celsius in Munich.

In Greece, the authorities continue to close the Acropolis in Athens on Sunday during the hours when the temperature rises (from 11:30 to 17:30 local time, i.e. from 08:30 to 14:30 GMT) for the third day in a row, while the temperature is expected to reach 41 degrees. percentage in the country.

The Greek authorities urged the population to exercise utmost caution with regard to their movements, and warned of the high risk of fires, especially on Sunday when winds blowing between 40 and 60 km per hour over the Aegean Sea.

With rising temperatures, fires are increasing all over the world.

Bad weather and fires

And in Southern California, firefighters have been busy since Friday fighting several raging fires that have swept more than 1,214 hectares and led to the evacuation of large numbers of residents.

On the other hand, other areas of the United States are exposed to the risk of bad weather.

The National Weather Service warned that “strong to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding are possible in many locations, especially in sweltering New England” due to recent rainfall.

In Canada, fires have devoured more than ten million hectares this year, an unprecedented area in the country’s history. This affected area is expected to increase with 906 fires igniting Saturday in the country, of which 570 are out of control, according to national figures issued by the Forest Fire Monitoring Center in Canada.

In Asia, the weather is also getting worse.

And Japan issued warnings to tens of millions of its residents on Sunday against exposure to heatstroke in 20 of the country’s 47 provinces, after near-record temperatures were recorded in large parts of them, while heavy rains hit some areas.

The national broadcaster, Radio and Television, warned viewers that temperatures had reached dangerous levels of 40 degrees Celsius in some places, including the capital, Tokyo.

In South Korea, rescue workers are struggling to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel after torrential rains in recent days left at least 33 dead and 10 missing after landslides.

In northern India, torrential monsoon rains killed at least 90 people, after a sweltering heatwave.

China’s meteorological service issued several warning messages on Sunday, forecasting temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius in the partly desert region of Xinjiang, and 39 degrees Celsius in the southern Kuangxi region.

The World Meteorological Organization confirmed that heat is one of the most dangerous weather-related events. Last summer, high temperatures in Europe alone caused more than 60,000 deaths, according to a recent study.