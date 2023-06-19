This coincided with the authorities opening an investigation to see if the heat wave was the cause of their death.

A local newspaper reported that another 45 people died in neighboring Bihar state, according to Reuters.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a severe warning last week of a severe heat wave in some parts of the country, including the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The government said it was investigating the cause of the deaths, which occurred over three days last week in Palia district of Uttar Pradesh state, 970 km southeast of New Delhi.

“The deaths occurred in the district but it is difficult to attribute it to the extreme heat wave,” Ravindra Kumar, the highest administrative official in the district, told Reuters, without confirming the number of deaths.

“Some deaths are caused by age, while others have different causes. There is no conclusive evidence that heat wave is the cause of these deaths,” he added.

Temperatures have risen to around 45 degrees Celsius in recent days in Balea, with an acute energy crisis exacerbating the situation.

While the heat wave is expected to continue in some areas today, Monday, some parts of the state of Assam in northeastern India were subject to torrential rains caused by torrential rains.