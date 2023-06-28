After six months Barbara Mattiello she is deceased. She had started her ordeal with a fort heachache, which did not pass with anything. Then the discovery of one neoplasmThat in six months he took her away from the affection of her loved ones. She passed away suddenly at the age of only 56. The woman leaves behind her husband, her 18 and 24-year-old children, her mother and her brother.

Many gathered around the family and friends of the 56-year-old woman at the funeral that took place in the church of the Holy Spirit in Padua. There were the husband Massimo Colzerathe sons Tommaso of 18 and Riccardo of 24, the mother Emanuela and the brother Roberto.

A packed church greeted the woman who had lived for her family and work, with one great passion: the gym. It all started six months ago, the Boxing Daywith a strange headache that led her to the emergency room.

My wife was a flower until last December 24th. She went to work and to the gym. On Boxing Day she complained of an abnormal headache which convinced us to go to the emergency room. The response was dramatic. Barbara had cancer. The disease started from the lungs, but in a short time it affected all the organs. She turned out to be allergic to chemotherapy among other things and that made the last six months an ordeal. Only I can know what she suffered. She was desperate because she couldn’t go to work and at home she couldn’t help anymore.

These are the words of her husband, who together with his brother owns the Vecchia Padova restaurant, in recalling a sunny woman, always ready to lend a hand to those in need.

