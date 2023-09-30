The Dubai Court of Appeal reduced a sentence imposed by a court of first instance, to imprisonment from two years to one month only, but it upheld a severe fine of 100,000 dirhams against a convict convicted of drug abuse for the second time, according to the court of first instance’s ruling and the Public Prosecution’s indictment.

In detail, a court of first instance in Dubai ruled to punish a person convicted of drug use for the third time with two years’ imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 dirhams, and ordered him to be prohibited from transferring or depositing any money to others, on his own or through others, except based on permission from the Central Bank of the Emirates, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior for a period. Two years after the end of the imprisonment sentence.

The facts of the case stated that the accused was subject to periodic examination in the aftercare system of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police. The accused signed a decision not to object to taking a sample of his urine if he was asked to do so, and to adhere to the periodic and surprise examination system, and he was given a schedule for reviews.

On the date specified for the review, the accused appeared and gave a sample of his own for examination. Upon examination, it was proven that it contained a psychotropic substance, and upon questioning him, he admitted to taking the narcotic substance “Crystal.”

After examining the case, the court of first instance ruled that he be imprisoned for two years and fined him 100,000 dirhams, and ordered that he be prohibited from transferring or depositing funds to others, on his own or through others, except based on permission from the Central Bank of the Emirates, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, for a period of two years.

In turn, the accused did not accept the ruling and appealed it through his representative. At the session scheduled for appeal, he admitted to the charge of taking psychotropic substances, but he said that it was not the third time, but rather the second time. He asked for clemency with him, while the Public Prosecution demanded that the appeal be rejected and that the appealed ruling be upheld.

After considering the submitted appeal, the Court of Appeal stated in the merits of its ruling that the initial ruling encompassed the case, and the evidence established the veracity of the incident, according to what was proven in the arrest report, the confession of the accused in the Public Prosecution and the trial session, and what was proven in the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, which is evidence that leads to… The initial ruling, and there is no need to repeat it. She explained that, according to Article (41) of Decree Law (30) of 2021 regarding combating drugs, anyone who uses drugs for the second time within A period not exceeding three years from the date of committing the act for the first time, while the same article stipulates that the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of not less than two years, and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams, if the person is convicted of drug use for the third time. The court said that it did not agree with the Public Prosecution in its description of the charge that the accused had used drugs for the third time, as it was proven from its review of his priors that he had been convicted only once, and then it considered him a user for the second time, and it ruled to reduce the prison sentence from two years to one month, but it supported He will be punished with a maximum fine of 100,000 dirhams.