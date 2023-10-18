EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Seven of the nine departments of Bolivia are already suffering from the severe drought and lack of rain that plague this country where, according to authorities, there are already more than 200,000 families affected. The situation has put access to water and food supply at risk, mainly in the Andean regions, where agricultural production is lost and livestock die due to this water crisis aggravated by climate change. Meanwhile, the Government is trying to face the emergency with million-dollar measures and investments to face a 2024 that looks even drier due to the presence of the El Niño phenomenon.

“With this drought, my biggest fear is running out of food and water,” says María Eugenia Chuquimia, who lives with her husband and five children in Lorocota, a community of about 250 inhabitants located about 15 kilometers north of La Paz. Her family dedicates themselves to agriculture to survive. She says that, since it does not rain, the authorities have rationed the water, so she cannot irrigate her crops and in her house she only has two hours of access to raw water that comes from springs.

“We cannot open the tap to have water as happens in the city. We have it rationed. We can only wash our clothes in the river that is polluted by mining. We suffer a lot to access water,” says Nora Condori, 37 years old and a resident of Lorocota, for her part. Both women plant lettuce, potatoes and oca—an Andean tuber—which they sell in markets in La Paz. Their products are organic, they do not use chemical pesticides, but rather other natural products to combat pests. “If it doesn’t rain, there is no planting, the potato does not flower. If you do not water the field, the presence of pests increases, the land dries out and there is nothing to produce. If we continue like this, Bolivia is going to suffer from hunger,” laments Chuquimia.

Isabel Apaza and Gabriel Flores navigate their boat through the low waters of Lake Titicaca in Huarina, in the department of La Paz, on August 3. CLAUDIA MORALES (REUTERS)

The Andean departments —hardly hit by a decrease in rainfall since at least 2016— are the most affected by the situation: Oruro has been declared “in disaster,” according to the Bolivian Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, in a recent press conference, while La Paz, Cochabamba and Chuquisaca are in an “emergency” situation. Potosí and Tarija are also severely affected. And in Santa Cruz, the largest department with more than four million inhabitants, rationing has already begun in certain municipalities. That region is considered the economic engine of Bolivia. 61% of food is produced there, most of it for export.

In the last five years, the amount of rain that fell in Bolivia decreased by 28%, going from 9,941 annually in 2018 to 7,192 millimeters in 2022, according to a latest report from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Between January and August of this year, 4,882 millimeters of precipitation have fallen, according to the same report.

In La Paz, the seat of the Bolivian Government, where more than two million people live at 3,600 meters of altitude, the authorities decided not to ration water even though the city’s dams are at less than 50% of their capacity, but They announced a strategy to change the population’s habits, such as using less water to wash clothes or shower, and also using gray water to irrigate parks.

Potosí, with about 850,000 inhabitants, was declared under a departmental emergency due to water deficit and is already experiencing rationing. The 27 lagoons that supply the city only have the capacity to supply water until December. The distribution of drinking water decreased by 50%, while the irrigation of parks and gardens was suspended.

The Vice Ministry of Civil Defense reported that 200,871 families have been affected by the drought in 144 of the 336 municipalities in Bolivia. The Government allocated 17 million dollars to face the current drought. It also implements more than 800 water, sanitation and irrigation projects, in addition to emergency programs for the delivery of 1,200 and 5,000 liter tanks to hundreds of municipalities affected by drought.

Production and access to food

“More than half of Bolivia’s population currently suffers from food insecurity, mainly in rural areas. “Food insecurity in the country will continue to worsen as extreme weather events become more severe and frequent, decimating agriculture and livestock,” says the Save the Children organization in a statement. The production of the main foods in Bolivia, such as soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat or sunflowers, exceeded 4.5 million tons in 2022, 5% less than the 2021 production (4.7 million tons). tons), according to data of the Association of Oilseed and Wheat Producers (Anapo).

“Climate change through drought, frost and lack of water for irrigation make food production in Bolivia more difficult,” explains Carla Cordero, social policy analyst at the Jubilee foundation. According to her, 60% of the agricultural production of the Andean regions affected by drought goes for local consumption. Lower production affects the market, with higher prices and a decrease in the quantity and quality of food that affects food security.

“This causes families in extreme poverty to be unable to acquire food in the quantities and qualities necessary to maintain adequate nutrition,” adds the analyst. The drought has affected 25,143 hectares of crops and 163,000 heads of livestock so far this year, according to data from the Ministry of Rural Development and Lands.

“We need rain!”

Despair over rain has led farmers and religious congregations to make pilgrimages to the hills and dams of La Paz, where they pray and ask Pachamama (Mother Earth, in the Aymara language) and the Catholic God for it to rain again. “Father, we need rain, we need water!” they shouted, kneeling last October 6 at the Incachaca dam.

A woman prays at the Incachaca dam, outside La Paz, on October 6. CLAUDIA MORALES (REUTERS)

For the first months of 2024, meteorologists believe that the presence of the El Niño phenomenon in the region will deepen the climate imbalance, with rains that will be below normal levels in the Andean areas, while the drought will continue and high temperatures will be recorded. temperatures in the austral summer.

In recent months, Bolivia has suffered unusually high temperatures. According to the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi), in La Paz, 27.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in September, the highest temperature since 2010. Furthermore, in August, the Bolivian town of Villamontes, in the south, recorded 45 degrees Celsius, the highest winter temperature in the southern hemisphere.

“Unfortunately, man is one of the most destructive species on the planet. Our emissions of pollutants are quite high and have a direct impact on the behavior of the climate and influence at a global level,” says Michelle Vásquez, head of the Senamhi Agricultural unit. Specialists agree that, to confront the water crisis, short, medium and long-term public policies are required, with the co-responsibility of the authorities and the population. If measures are not taken, social vulnerability will deepen.