Real Madrid suffered one of the most severe defeats in its history in its pavilion, against Anadolu Efes (83-108), and got into trouble, which involves it in the fight with Baskonia, Valencia, Zenit and Bayern Munich for catching the last places to be in the playoffs of the quarterfinals of the Euroleague. There are two days left for the conclusion of the regular phase and the situation is very uncertain for the three Spanish teams, Zenit and Bayern. Two of them will be eliminated.

Baskonia, who beat Panathinaikos (82-97) with excellent performances from Giedraitis, with 25 points, and Dragic and Polonara, with 22 each, climbed to seventh position. Add 18 wins, like Madrid, eighth. Zenit, which lost to CSKA (74-84), has 17 wins and is tenth, although it has one game less. And Valencia, ninth, also with 17 wins, also has a duel to play, the one that faces Olympiacos this Wednesday at home (21.00). The traffic jam is enormous and the possibilities are multiple and they also concern Bayern, sixth with 19 wins, after losing against Fenerbahçe (68-77). The Turkish team thus sealed their qualification for the playoffs, joining Barça, CSKA, Anadolu and Armani Milan.

The game at the WiZink Center could not have been more disastrous for Madrid. He lost his footing towards the end of the third quarter, when Tavares had already been injured, in an action in which his teammate Garuba fell on him. Shortly after, the referees punished Rudy Fernández with a technical foul and then singled out Pablo Laso two for repeatedly protesting. The coach was expelled and left fuming. Madrid, which at that time had closed (62-67) part of the gap opened by the Turkish team in the third quarter, fell to the ground. His defeat was conclusive. The last section was an ordeal for Madrid.

Croatian Simon led Efes, who set the pace from the start. But the dominance in the rebound and the triples of their second unit allowed Madrid to come back in the second quarter (42-41). Efes again took advantage when Larkin, until then at zero, began to take the pulse of the game. Sanli, Singleton and Micic smashed Madrid’s defense and squared a fantastic 14 of 26 on 3-pointers. The Turkish team also went to the free throw line 31 times, for only 16 from Madrid. The brave response of Rudy Fernández, who reappeared after his back problems, Garuba and Thompkins only served to avoid an even greater correction and that finally was 25 points.

Pablo Laso, after his expulsion against Efes, has been suspended by the Euroleague for one game and will not be able to lead his team in this Friday’s game against Olympiacos. Madrid’s last match in the regular phase will be against Fenerbahçe on April 8. Zenit has a postponed game, that of the sixth day, when the pandemic affected it fully. He will play that match on April 12, in Saint Petersburg, against Panathinaikos. The squad led by Xavi Pascual will compete before, also at home, against Villeurbanne, this Friday, and against Maccabi, on April 9. Meanwhile, Baskonia receives Anadolu Efes this Thursday and visits Valencia on April 8. The Taronja team, before closing against the Vitoriano, receives Olympiacos this Wednesday and visits Alba Berlin this Friday.

Defeat of Barça

Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, could not secure the first place in the standings because they lost, after an extension, on the Maccabi Tel Aviv court (99-94). Mirotic, the best player of the match with 23 points and 10 rebounds, made an absurd mistake with 12 seconds left in extra time and the score was tied at 94. Maccabi took the throw-in and before putting the ball into play , Mirotic stepped on the touchline as he squared up to defend. This action is punished with a technical foul. Wilbekin scored the free throw and Bryant made it 97-94 on the scoreboard. Davies missed the triple in Barça’s last attempt.

Real Madrid, 83; Anadolu Efes, 108

Real Madrid: Alocen (11), Causeur (0), Deck (4), Garuba (12), Tavares (10) -starting team-; Rudy Fernández (13), Abalde (3), Tyus (0), Laprovittola (5), Carroll (4), Thompkins (19) and Taylor (2).

Anadolu Efes: Larkin (16), Simon (15), Anderson (9), Singleton (11), Sanli (17) -starting team-; Beaubois (12), Moerman (3), Pleiss (2), Micic (13) and Dunston (10).

Partial: 20-20, 22-21, 22-35 and 19-32.

Referees: Christodoulou, Hordov and Trawicki. They expelled Laso (m. 29) for two techniques, they pointed another to Rudy Fernández and another to the Madrid bench.

WiZink Center in Madrid. Behind closed doors.

Panathinaikos, 82; Baskonia, 97

Panathinaikos: Sant-Ross (14), Hezonja (14), Auguste (0), Papapetrou (3), Mitoglu (22) -starting team-; Mack (3), Papagianis (7), Bochoridis (8), White (0) and Bentil (11).

TD Systems Baskonia: Henry (11), Giedraitis (25), Sedekerskis (4), Polonara (22), Diop (0) -starting team-; Vildoza (4), Peters (9), Zoran Dragic (22) and Kurucs (0).

Partial: 21-25, 20-24, 18-23 and 23-25.

Referees: Belosevic, Paternico and Nedovic.

OAKKA Altion of Athens.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, 99; Barça, 94

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Wilbekin (10), Jones (4), Caloiaro (12), Bender (16), Zizic (24) – starting team-; Bryant (10), Cline (0), Casspi (11), Dorsey (10), Di Bartolomeo (0) and Blayzer (2).

Barça: Calathes (9), Higgins (20), Abrines (0), Mirotic (23), Oriola (4) -starting team-; Westermann (12), Hanga (6), Bolmaro (0), Smits (6) and Kuric (12).

Partial: 19-14, 20-24, 26-21, 15-21 and, in overtime, 19-14.

Referees: Boltauzer, Difallah and Rocha.

Menora Mitvachim Arena. 3,000 spectators.

