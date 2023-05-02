In St. Petersburg, a seven-year-old child was in intensive care after celebrating his birthday in a cafe

In St. Petersburg, a seven-year-old girl ended up in intensive care after celebrating her birthday. About it informs “Fountain”.

According to the publication, the child was injured during a birthday celebration in a cafe due to the fact that one of the guests of the celebration dropped it during the dance.

The victim was taken to the children’s city hospital, she was diagnosed with serious head injuries and placed in intensive care. Law enforcement officers became interested in the incident, they find out the circumstances of the incident.

