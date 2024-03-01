A seven-year-old Pechora resident was seriously injured due to a block of ice falling on him

In Pechora, a block of ice fell on a seven-year-old child and the victim was seriously injured. Drew attention to the situation press service of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee in the Komi Republic.

The incident in the Russian city occurred on Tuesday, February 27, near one of the entrances of a house located on Sovetskaya Street. A seven-year-old boy suffered a leg injury when a block of ice fell from the roof. The child required hospitalization; doctors determined that he had suffered serious harm to his health.

Based on the incident, the regional Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 238 (“Performance of work or provision of services that does not meet the requirements for the safety of life or health of consumers, resulting in negligence in causing grievous harm to human health”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. As part of it, the details of what happened will be clarified and the culprits will be identified.

Earlier it became known that in the city of Strunin, a mass of snow and ice from the roof of a house collapsed on an 85-year-old woman.