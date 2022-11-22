Zacatecas, Zac.- A seven month old babys, a boy of seven years and a woman finished injured after occur a carambola in Zacatecas.

The multiple crash in which they met involved at least seven vehicles happened Monday night in the Calzada Héroes de Chapultepec with direction from Zacatecas to Fresnillo.

To the place paramedics and rescuers arrived of the State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) who found seven vehicles that ended with strong blows in their bodies both front and rear.

They immediately carried out actions to be able to adequately and safely attend to all the crew members of the cars.

where they determined that only three required assessment and medical care; it was about a 26 year old womannamed Betty Cassandra, who suffered muscle contracture, without requiring transfer.

We recommend you read:

I also know cared for a child under 7 months old already another 7 year old which resulted with frontal bruise without requiring transfer to a hospital.

Finally, agents from the Municipal Police, the Environmental Police and the Road Safety Police Directorate (DPSV) learned of the multiple accident.

They will be in charge of carrying out the corresponding expert reports to determine what were the causes of the multiple accident.

However, so far it is said that it was speeding and the pavement wet from the rain in Zacatecas the possible factors of the carambola.