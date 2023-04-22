According to estimates by the Guardian, the vehicular assets of Buckingham Palace would amount to 6.3 million pounds. The fleet includes Aston Martins, Bentleys, Jaguars and Rolls Royces regularly purchased, inherited or received as gifts

Luke Piana





luca_piana

It amounts to over seven million euros the total value of the car fleet of Charles Philip Arthur GeorgeThe King Charles III (in office since 8 September 2022) who, starting from Saturday 6 May 2023, coronation day, is ready to officially accept the legacy of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The data was processed, published and disseminated by the British newspaper The Guardian which, in an article signed by Henry Dyerhas estimated the vehicular assets of the British royal family at £6.3 million. Net of the obvious difficulties associated with the ownership and actual (and personal) possession of the vehicles, divided between those held on behalf of the crown and those leased, the historic journal led by Katharine Viner confirms the presence of luxury brands, such as Aston Martin, Bentleys, Jaguars And Rolls-Royce, vintage cars, spiders and elegant vintage sedans in the Buckingham Palace garage. While waiting for further information on the model that will be used on the day of the awaited London ceremony by the 74-year-old famous member of the House of Windsor, father of Henry and William, let's discover his other cars.

rolls-royce, the elegant vintage sedans — One car that is inevitably associated with and linked to the British royal family is the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV from 1950 bought by Elizabeth shortly before becoming queen. Today the value of this exclusive model, produced in just eighteen specimens and repainted with the shade royal claret (a dark burgundy) on the occasion of the accession to the throne of the former queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, stands on 2.5 million euros. According to what was reported by the editorial staff of the Guardian, King Charles III would also own at least two other cars produced by the company founded in 1904 by Henry Royce and Charles Rolls. The first, one Phantom V from 1962 purchased by his mother, it is certainly one of the precious pieces kept in the Buckingham Palace stable. There Phantom V from 1961, on the other hand, represents one of the most valuable models (at least 700,000 pounds for a car used as a state car from 1961 to 2002) of the Sandringham garage, home to the private Windsor estate. In addition to the four-wheeled goods preserved in the shadow of Big Ben, in Norfolk there are a dozen vintage cars, for a total value of around £1.8 million.

curiosities, changes and gifts — Among the most curious vehicles in the collection, theAston Martin DB6 Volante from 1970 given by Elizabeth II to the then Prince of Wales on the occasion of his twenty-first birthday. It is a convertible car (registered EBY 776J), worth around 2 million euros, which was used by the prince William and his wife Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011, on their wedding day, to travel the few kilometers that separate Buckingham Palace from Clarence House. The letter L of stood out on the mask learneri.e. beginner. Previously, in 2008, King Charles III announced that he had reconverted, thanks to the support of the engineers of the parent company, and improved that same car, now able to travel autonomously through the power supply of selected biofuels made from white wine and English cheese waste. A choice dictated by the desire to reaffirm the commitment of the royal house in the fight against climate change. A rather clear change of direction for a character who has never made a secret of his appreciation of the world of beautiful, elegant and sporty cars. In the past, then, in the heart of the city several models made available by some car manufacturers also passed (including Bentley which, in 2022, supplied two limousines for Queen Elizabeth's golden jubilee), presumably to associate the brand with the royal family, or donated by third parties. This is the case of Aston Martin, one V8 Vantage Flying of 1987 delivered by the Emir of Bahrain to Buckingham Palace on the occasion of a state visit. After having added a leather-covered container to the glove compartment to fill with sugar cubes for his polo ponies, in December 1995 the car was auctioned by Sotheby's For £110,000. The proceeds went to the Prince's Trust, his charity. Today such a measure would no longer be possible, given that, from what transpires from the walls of the royal palace, an internal regulation has been in force since 2003 which no longer allows the sale or exchange of the gifts received.