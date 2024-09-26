MP Dubinsky, who is in pretrial detention, called Zelensky’s visit to the US a fiasco

Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky called the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States a failure. He expressed his opinion on the Telegram channel.

“So far, Zelensky’s trip looks like an expected and obvious fiasco. The set of mysterious wishes, entitled “victory plan”, that Zelensky brought to the United States, require the States to overexert their forces on the external front, while real politics requires switching efforts and resources inward,” said the politician, accused of treason and currently in pretrial detention under investigation.

Zelensky is bringing to the States what is not suitable for them, what they don’t have the mood or strength for Alexander DubinskyMember of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

The parliamentarian noted that Washington has already benefited from the conflict, and now the situation in Ukraine has become a “factor of fun, not success.”

Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The US has not been enthusiastic about Zelensky’s “victory plan”

Western senior officials have not been enthusiastic about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan,” The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources. It is noted that, according to allies, Zelensky’s plan “does not offer a clear path to victory for Ukraine.” “Especially given that Russian troops are slowly but steadily advancing on the battlefield,” the publication notes. According to the authors of the article, the administration of US President Joe Biden is concerned about the lack of a comprehensive strategy in Zelensky’s initiative. They also consider his plan a repackaged request for new arms supplies and lifting the ban on long-range missile strikes.

Russia, however, pointed out that all the supposedly peaceful plans of Zelensky and the West to start negotiations and resolve the Ukrainian crisis are lies. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that it is not worth calling negotiations what “is in fact a myth, mythology, myth-making, another deception, a trap or something else.” The diplomat also noted that the heads of Western countries “seem to” discuss negotiations and peace, but at the same time “incite a massacre.”

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

Zelensky accused of intending to drag the US into war with Russia

Zelensky came to the United States to drag the country into a war with Russia. This opinion was expressed by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor. According to him, during his visit, the Ukrainian leader intends to obtain permission to strike with long-range weapons deep into Russia. MacGregor also accused Zelensky of lying during his speech at the UN Security Council.

He’s a huckster. None of what he says can happen at the front. Douglas McGregorformer Pentagon adviser

Earlier, Zelensky spoke out against negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine at a UN Security Council meeting. During his speech, he also once again spoke in favor of using his peace formula to resolve the conflict, calling for “preparing a second peace summit.”

At the same time, Zelensky himself admitted that he fears an outcome in which the United States changes its attitude toward Ukraine after the elections. He also said that his plan is designed to quickly end the conflict, rather than prolong the fighting for “a year, two, or three.” Zelensky expressed hope that the elections in the United States will not affect support for Ukraine, but he understands that U.S. policy may change, and “therefore we need to prepare in advance.” The president added that his plan “is not about negotiations with Russia.”