A special service will appear on the Odnoklassniki social network, with the help of which users will be able to follow the latest news from the Beijing Winter Olympics in real time, support athletes with the help of thematic frames, and see exclusive answers of our team to questions from young viewers. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

The news feed will appear on February 3 in the “Recommendations” section. The publications of the Russian Olympic Committee, as well as official groups of leading sports resources and socio-political media – Sports.ru, Sport24, Championship.com, Sport-Express, RBC, TASS, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and many others will get there. .

Also, free thematic frames from the official group of the Russian Olympic Committee in support of Russian athletes will become available in OK, and from February 4, #wewillROCyou frames will appear on the social network. ROC – Russian Olympic Committee – this is the name under which Russian athletes perform in Beijing. You can find them in the Magic Frames app in OK.

In addition, Odnoklassniki and the Olympic Committee have launched a joint project in which the athletes of the national team and eminent participants of the past Olympics will answer the most liked and original questions from children. Especially for this, a competition was held on the social network for the best question from young users about Olympic sports in the Odnoklassniki.ru group. All OK!”. Q&A videos are available in the OKR group. The first to answer questions was Alexander Peretyagin, European vice-champion in luge and participant in the Sochi Games. He spoke about the length of the downhill sledding course, the average speed of a luger and the peculiarities of training in the summer.

By the beginning of the competition, the ROC launched a cycle of video stories about various sports in Odnoklassniki. So, in the group of the Russian Olympic Committee you can already find videos about ski jumping, curling, skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

Also, for the Winter Olympics, a series of inclusions in the online show “OK in touch!” will take place. In anticipation of the broadcasts from the Olympic Village, figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, a Russian figure skater, two-time silver medalist of the 2018 Olympic Games, became a guest of the show.