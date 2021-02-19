The Federal Financial Monitoring Service has developed a digital service that will help track criminal transactions in cryptocurrency. On February 19, the head of the department Yuri Chikhanchin said this at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chikhanchin added that the developed mechanism was called “transparent blockchain”. It allows you to see all transactions with cryptocurrencies and reveal those who are trying to hide behind them.

“Drug dealers are actively using electronic payment systems and cryptocurrency. We, together with law enforcement agencies and the Academy of Sciences, first of all developed a digital service that allows us to analyze crypto transactions, “Chikhanchin said.

Also, Rosfinmonitoring is now developing those signs and criteria that will help identify potentially criminal transactions among the general stream.

Yuri Chikhanchin noted that currently in Russia there are already criminal cases related to cryptocurrencies. Colleagues from Europe also help Russian services to understand this topic.

On February 17 this year, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a draft law on the introduction of taxation norms in the field of cryptocurrency circulation into the Tax Code of the Russian Federation. According to the document, digital currency is recognized as property, and income from operations with it will be subject to income tax or personal income tax (PIT).

At the same time, the tax authorities receive the right, upon suspicion of a violation of tax legislation, to demand from banking organizations reports on the accounts of individuals that were used in connection with transactions with digital currency. This will require an order from the Federal Tax Service defining the format of the message on transactions with digital currency.