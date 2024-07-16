In Krasnoyarsk, a dog named Kasta solved the robbery of a nine-year-old girl

In Krasnoyarsk, a service dog named Kasta solved the robbery of a nine-year-old girl. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional police.

According to the department, the schoolgirl’s mother contacted the police on July 11. She said that an unknown man had stolen her daughter’s phone. The officers found out that the children had been playing on the playground near the house that evening, leaving their things on a bench. The man came up there, took one of the bags and ran away. The children tried to catch up with the attacker, but were unable to.

An investigative and operational police team arrived at the scene with a dog handler and a service and search dog. The dog showed the correct path along which the suspect had disappeared. Thus, the officers managed to catch the robber. He said that he had already handed the phone over to a pawnshop, having received three thousand rubles for it.

Law enforcement officers seized the gadget and will soon give it to the girl. A case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 161 (“Robbery”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

