RT: A badly wounded Russian volunteer called Kenik crawled 4km through a minefield

A seriously wounded volunteer from Kaliningrad, Vasily Ch., with the call sign Kenik, crawled four kilometers on his hands through a mined field to get out of the encirclement. The story of his salvation shared with RT.

In the fall of 2022, Kenik’s detachment was ambushed near Kremennaya. He himself was seriously injured – damage to the spine and broken legs. According to the Russian, he spent three days without water and food, hiding from the enemy in a concrete drainage collector. “wormwood is like ammonia. She has such a strong smell. When I realized that I was losing consciousness, I tore it up and inhaled it, ”said the man.

The volunteer was able to break through to the Russian troops thanks to a randomly found walkie-talkie. With her help, he went to a fighter with the call sign Oper, who led the man through the minefield. “He said where to crawl, so as not to run into trouble in the form of stretch marks. We had to wait out the night in a forest plantation. The next morning I crawled again, and after about 500 meters I met the guys, ”Kenik explained, adding that they loaded him onto a tank and took him to the place of evacuation.

