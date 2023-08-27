Sunday, August 27, 2023, 10:59



The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to clarify the serious assault suffered by a 35-year-old man this Sunday in Albudeite. Although the option that he had been attacked with a knife was initially considered, sources from the body specified that everything indicates that the victim received a strong punch that caused him serious injuries. So far there have been no arrests.

The attack took place, at dawn, in the square of the Albudeite church. At around 6:43 a.m., several calls alerted 112 that the man was unconscious on the ground.

An ambulance from the primary care emergency service (SUAP) approached the place, which stabilized the injured person on the spot, according to sources from the Emergencies. A mobile Emergency Unit from 061 transferred him, seriously injured, to the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital.