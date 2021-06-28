Spain faces Egypt this Tuesday (20:00, TDP) in Ourense, another test for the Games against a team that will also be in Tokyo. The Pharaohs, who gave such a good image in the World Cup (Denmark could only beat them in the quarterfinals on penalties), are led by the Spanish García Parrondo and They come from beating Croatia in another friendly on Monday (28-31), a selection that has called up a very young block and was beaten (34-22) on Sunday by Ribera’s team.

A match that will also help the Spanish coach continue to outline the final list of players with which he must attend the Games. He plans to announce it on July 5, although After this meeting, he must make the first discards among the 20 selected. At the moment, one of those who is enjoying these games the most in Galicia is the goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales: “It is special to play at home and one more motivation to give everything in this Olympic preparation and reach Tokyo to the top.”