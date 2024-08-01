The young woman had announced that she was “free from leukemia” after an experimental treatment. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as hoped

The world of television is saddened by the loss of a young protagonist of the small screen, who passed away at only 31 years old after a long battle against cancer. leukemiaThe young woman’s family confirmed the terrible news in a statement shared on the model’s Instagram page.

It is read in the social media posts covered with comments of condolence and messages of affection to the family: “With broken hearts, we announce that our beloved has passed away after having fought courageously for her life”. The emotional communication continues in the post by telling how much strength the young woman faced this path, as well as with great altruism. “Her determination, courage and will to live have exceeded all the doctors’ predictions”, says the family.

The young one Hailey Markt chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and always doing what she loved “without regrets,” her family said. Hailey was famous for her participation in the 21st season of The Bachelora very popular American television show.

In the famous reality show and dating show had won the heart of Nick Viall. She was remembered by all as a lively and funny person, always there for her friends. “Hailey lived life with an infectious enthusiasm, her radiant spirit touched countless lives,” reads the message dedicated to her.

The post concludes with a reference to the fundraiser on the GoFundMe site, set up to help with young Hailey’s medical expenses during her battle with cancer. The collection will remain open until August 10, 2024 for anyone who wants to offer support rather than send flowers.

Hailey had been chronicling her battle with leukemia on Instagram. In April, she announced on GoFundMe that she was “leukemia free” after a experimental treatment of stem cell transplant. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as hoped: a few weeks later she was informed that the leukemia cells had returned. The spread was again rapid and catastrophic for her body.